Ducati accelerates innovation and customer experience with SAP  | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ducati to drive SAP innovation to improve and enrich its customers’ experiences

Claudio Domenicali, CEO Ducati: “Having a partner like SAP at our side will allow us to make our supply chain, so complex and subject to transformation in recent years, even more flexible and responsive thanks to the most innovative software solutions”

SAP also becomes Official Partner of the Ducati Lenovo Team for the 2022 MotoGP season

Borgo Panigale / Vimercate, 24th May 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- SAP and Ducati today announce a global collaboration, that sees the Italian motorcycle manufacturer choose RISE with SAP to enable an important business transformation, covering key business processes.

The collaboration is underpinned by a shared desire to improve and enrich the experiences of passionate Ducati customers through innovation excellence and cutting-edge products and services.

Technology and innovation are essential elements in Ducati’s DNA. With SAP, the…