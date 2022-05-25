Four bombs kill at least 12 in Afghanistan | The Guardian Nigeria News

Four bombs ripped through minibuses and a mosque in Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least 12 people, officials said.

The number of bomb attacks have dropped across the country since the Taliban seized power last year in August, but several deadly bombings had rocked the country during the holy month of Ramadan.

On Wednesday, at least 10 people were killed when three bombs placed on board separate minibuses exploded in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif, a health official and police said.

“The bombs were placed on three minibuses in different districts of the city,” Balkh provincial police spokesman Asif Waziri told AFP, adding that 15 other people were wounded.

Najibullah Tawana, head of Balkh health department, said three women were among the 10 killed in the blasts on board the vehicles.

Another bomb exploded inside a mosque in the capital Kabul late on Wednesday, killing at least two people and wounding 10 others, the interior ministry said.

