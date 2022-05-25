



Four governorship aspirants contesting for the ticket of the Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday withdrew from the race. Their withdrawal leaves two aspirants – Dr. Abdul-Lateef Olajide Adediran aka Jandor and Mr. Dacova Vaughan David Kolawole in the contest. Six aspirants were initially in the race to clinch the party’s […]

The post Four PDP aspirants withdraws from Lagos governorship race appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper