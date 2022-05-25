God wants Jack-Rich to be Nigeria’s next president – Prophet Akinbo







Reverend Shalom Kelvin Akinbo, the Head Pastor of Doers Nation International Church, in Akure, the Ondo State capital, has called on eligible voters, especially Nigerian youths, to throw their weight behind Tein Jack-Rich, saying that is the man, as revealed to him by God, that should succeed Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s next president. The cleric, […]

