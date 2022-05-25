How Atiku, Saraki, Obi, Wike will share PDP delegates’ votes — Politics — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have continued to intensify their lobby of about 2, 340 delegates that will vote at the primary, to be held in Abuja this weekend.

Party sources said most of the delegates are concerned about electing a candidate that has the capacity and national appeal to defeat whoever emerges from the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary holding between May 29 and 30.

But PDP screening committee has given a nod to 15 out of seventeen aspirants that purchased the presidential forms to slug it among themselves in an election where the delegates will decide the flag bearer of the party.

Investigations, however, revealed that former vice-president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki; former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi and the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike are the leading contenders for the ticket.

Though other contestants, including Sokoto State Governor, Aminu…