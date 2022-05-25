INEC tasks political parties on better deal for women — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, kicked against what it described as marginalisation of women in the political space, imploring political parties to give preference to the gender during their primaries.



It underscored the need for women to break the barriers of being just aspirants to contestants, while advising women to be conscious of the electoral strength they possess, given their population.

INEC National Commissioner, Prof. Kunle Ajayi, who made the appeal in Lagos at a workshop for gender desk officers across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), supported by the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES), regretted that women were only being used for political rallies.



He argued that the active participation of women in politics would strengthen the nation’s democratic process, pointing out that the electoral umpire had begun the process of gender inclusiveness by creating a specific department…