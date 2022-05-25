Okoye, Uzoho’s absence opens door for home-based goalkeepers — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Following the absence of the usual contenders for the goalkeeping position, Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho, Daniel Akpeyi and John Noble, the coast is clear for home-based players to stake their claim for the nation’s number one position, Super Eagles’ Goalkeepers’ Trainer, Ike Shorunmu, has said.

Nigeria will play two international friendly matches with Mexico and Ecuador in the United States on May 20 and June 2 respectively.

Nigeria’s current number one goalkeeper, Okoye, withdrew from the team ahead of the friendlies for personal reasons, while Uzoho was not listed in the squad for U.S.

Shorunmu, believes the home-based goalkeepers have the qualities to fill the vacuum successfully, adding, however, that they must be bold and assertive when they get opportunity to man the post if they want to be taken serious.

Shorunmu told The Guardian before departing Nigeria for the U.S with other team officials and the…