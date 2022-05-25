Ryan Reynolds Describes Accidentally Punching Denzel Washington







Ryan Reynolds has revealed that Denzel Washington takes punches like a pro. The Canadian actor speaking with David Letterman on the Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman” made this revelation. Reynolds revealed that he had accidentally punched Washington, leaving him with two black eyes while filming their 2012 action flick, Safe House. […]

