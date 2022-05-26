Court stops INEC from recognising Obaseki’s ad hoc delegates for 2023 elections | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, stopped the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognizing or accepting ad hoc delegates produced by Gov. Godwin Obaseki’s faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo.

Justice Inyang Ekwo made the order while delivering judgment in a suit instituted by 581 delegates elected on April 30.

They filed the suit against the PDP, Mr Iyorchia Ayu, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, Mr Umar Bature and INEC as 1st to 5th defendants.

The judge said that it was the ad hoc delegates produced by Mr Dan Orbih’s faction of the party that were authentic and must be recognised.

Justice Ekwo held that PDP and other defendants in the suit were bound by Section 84 (5) of the Electoral Act 2022 as well as Section 15 of the PDP Constitution relating to delegates elections.

The judge agreed with the plaintiffs that they were validly and legally elected as authentic ad hoc delegates for Edo chapter of the PDP.

The court said that the…