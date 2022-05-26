Fintiri wins ‘one man contest’ for re-election | The Guardian Nigeria News

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has been declared winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary without any rival.

Ambassador Ibrahim Jameel, the only contestant against Fintiri, was disqualified in controversial circumstances, which he is challenging in court.

The Returning Officer (RO), Mr. Gavin Kataf, declared Fintiri winner, saying he polled 668 of the 699 delegate votes. The governor commended the delegates for considering him worthy to fly the PDP flag for his re-election.

Meanwhile, former Governor Bala Ngilari has quit the senatorial race. Ngilari, who contested under All Progressives Congress (APC), is from Adamawa North with Fintiri. He gave no reason for pulling out of the contest.