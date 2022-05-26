Firefighters contain blaze at Sudan Red Sea port — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Firefighters have contained a large blaze that erupted in a cargo area of the Sudanese Red Sea port of Suakin, the port’s director said Thursday.

The fire, which raged for hours, broke out in the cargo drop off area of the port on Wednesday sending plumes of acrid smoke into the sky.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze.

“The fire has been brought under control following the intervention of civil defence forces and port workers,” port director Taha Ahmed Mokhtar said.

He said an investigation had been launched to determine the cause of the fire, and a commission set up to assess the scale of the losses.

A port official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, had earlier described the damage as “catastrophic”.

The blaze at the port came as Sudan is gripped by a chronic economic crisis which deepened after last year’s military coup led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The military takeover triggered punitive measures, including aid cuts…