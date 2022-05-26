Nigerians React As BBNaija’s Ka3na Joins Presidential Race — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Oreoritse Tariemi 25 May 2022 |

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Ka3na has announced her plans to run for president in the 2023 elections.

Ka3na made her intention known through a post shared on her social media pages on Wednesday.

She shared a campaign poster of herself with the caption “THE CAT IS OUT OF THE BAG ABUJA #Ka3naForPresident #PresidentOfNigeria #APC #LetYourVoteCount…