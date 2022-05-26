Nigerians React As BBNaija’s Ka3na Joins Presidential Race — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Oreoritse Tariemi

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Ka3na has announced her plans to run for president in the 2023 elections. 

Ka3na made her intention known through a post shared on her social media pages on Wednesday. 

She shared a campaign poster of herself with the caption “THE CAT IS OUT OF THE BAG ABUJA #Ka3naForPresident #PresidentOfNigeria #APC #LetYourVoteCount…



