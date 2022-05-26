Sanwo-Olu wins APC governorship ticket in one-sided primary | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has won the All Progressives Congress governorship ticket to run in the 2023 election.

At the end of the primary election spearheaded by the Electoral Committee Chairman, Mr Adamu Shettima Yuguda, Sanwo-Olu scored 1170 votes though he was unopposed as the two other candidates who bought forms were not cleared by the party to participate in the primary election.

While 1225 delegates participated, 1198 were accredited and 1182 votes were cast with 12 invalid votes. The election was held at Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, Onikan, Lagos.

After Yuguda announced Sanwo-Olu winner of the process, the governor thanked all those who made the process the party’s primary success. He thanked all the party leaders, members and delegates for believing in him and his deputy to be put forward again to contest.

Sanwo-Olu said the decision to put him forward is a promise to do bigger things for Lagos residents and he and his team would not fail…