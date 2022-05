Former Deputy National Vice Chairman (South-West) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has urged aggrieved members of the party to sheathe their swords and project a united front to win the governorship and presidential elections in 2023.

The post Bode George tasks PDP leaders on equity, justice ahead of 2023 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper