Court adjourns ex-HoS, Oronsaye’s case until Oct 5 — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has adjourned the alleged pension fraud trial involving former Head of Service of the Federation, Stephen Oronsaye until Oct. 5.

At the resumed hearing in the case on Thursday, Oronsaye was cross-examined by the prosecution counsel, Mr Oluwaleke Atolagbe.

The former Head of Service reiterated that he was both Principal Secretary and Permanent Secretary, State House and that he was appointed head of the service in 2009.

When asked why he remained a signatory to an account he handled even while he longer worked at the statehouse, Oronsaye told the court that the then-president asked him to continue managing the account.

The judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo thereafter adjourned the matter until Oct. 5, Oct. 6 and Oct. 7 and ordered parties to obtain records of the proceedings in the case so far.

Oronsaye and his co-defendants are standing trial on charges of money laundering involving N2 billion.

