Elon Musk’s Starlink gets ISP license in Nigeria, to begin service soon | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has licensed Starlink, a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX, providing satellite internet access coverage to 32 countries.

This licensing followed a visit to Nigeria by the company’s team in May last year.

Elated Elon Musk took to his Twitter handle to announce this development today. The NCC has equally included Starlink among licensees in Nigeria on its website.

Musk tweeted @elonmusk, “Starlink approved by Nigeria and Mozambique.”

The Guardian learnt that the deal was actually sealed at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, earlier in the year before all the paper works were completed this month.

Checks showed that the company received two licences, which include the international gateway licence and Internet Service Provider (ISP) licence, and will be trading as Starlink Internet Services Nigeria Ltd.

According to NCC, the international gateway licence has 10-year tenure, while the ISP licence is to…