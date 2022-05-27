INEC may extend deadline for primaries by one week | The Guardian Nigeria News

There are strong indications that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, might bow to pressure from political parties who are seeking an extension of the June 3 deadline for the conduct of primary elections.

The commission had insisted that it will not alter the timetable for the 2023 election. But it may eventually accede to the demand of the political parties by extending the deadline by one week.

At a meeting with the commission on Friday in Abuja, the leadership of the 18 registered political parties under the aegis of the Inter-Party Advisory Council IPAC, restructured their demand and appealed to the commission to shift the deadline by one week.

IPAC had earlier sought a two-month extension, a demand which was vehemently rejected by the commission.

IPAC National Chairman, Engr. Yanagi Sani, at the parley in Abuja on Friday, urged INEC to take a second look at the timetable, which he said the body considers tight with respect to the fact the new electoral act is…