





Maize Farmers in Nigeria would soon regain strength from the economic losses from insect pests and drought running into N9 billion annually as the Institute for Agricultural Technology Research (IAR), Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, sets to deploy hybrids Maize (Tela Maize) to farmers. With a population of over 200 million, maize production capacity is still […]

The post Losses from maize attacks to reduce as IAR showcases impact of hybrids appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper