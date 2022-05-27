Romania, Poland hopeful for Sweden, Finland NATO bids | The Guardian Nigeria News

Romania and Poland hope Sweden and Finland will be able to join NATO despite Turkey’s reluctance, the country’s foreign ministers said Friday during a visit to Ankara.

Stockholm and Helsinki submitted their bids to join NATO last week, reversing decades of military non-alignment after political and public support for membership soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But Turkey, a NATO member, is throwing a spanner in the works as any membership must be unanimously approved by all members of the military alliance.

“Unlike many, I am optimistic… I am convinced that this disagreement will be resolved in the best way, in the spirit of NATO solidarity,” Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau said at a joint press conference with his Romanian and Turkish counterparts.

“Sweden and Finland becoming members of NATO is vital to making us stronger,” he said, though adding that their joining “should however benefit all NATO allies, including…