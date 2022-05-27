Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, Zulum, others pick APC second term ticket | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Oluwo cries out, alleges manipulation of Lagos APC delegates list

• Deputy Senate President picks Delta guber ticket

• Cole emerges Rivers APC candidate

• Confusion in Oyo as party postpones poll, Akintola ‘emerges’ in parallel primary

• Mbam, Nwifuru emerge in Ebonyi parallel primaries

• Gov Sule floors former gov Adamu’s ex-wife to pick Nasarawa ticket

It was the turn of All Progressives Congress (APC), delegates yesterday, to exercise their mandate of choosing governorship candidates across the country, a day after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) conducted theirs.

In Lagos State, delegates defied the rain at the Onikan Stadium (Mobolaji Johnson Arena) to elect Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as their candidate for next year’s election.

Even though there were three aspirants for the primary, including Mr Wale Oluwo and Mustapha Olorunfemi, only the governor attended the exercise.

According to sources, the other two were not allowed into the venue because they…