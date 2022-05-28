





At least 31 people were killed on Saturday when a stampede broke out in south Nigeria during a church charity event where food was being distributed, police said. The disaster happened in Port Harcourt city in Nigeria’s Rivers state, local police spokeswoman Grace Iringe-Koko said, confirming a death toll of 31 people. Local Nigerian media […]

The post At least 31 die in stampede at Rivers church event appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper