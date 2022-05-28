Forgery: Adamawa judiciary sacks 11 staff, demotes 21 others





The Adamawa Judicial Service Commission has announced the dismissal of 11 personnel, demoted a Magistrate and 20 other workers. This is contained in a statement by Hindatu Lamorde, the Commission’s Secretary, on Saturday in Yola. She said the Magistrate was demoted to the pisition of Registrar for involving in corrupt practices. Lamorde said that 20 […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper