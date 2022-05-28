





Chairman, House committee on security and intelligence, and gubernatorial aspirant, Hon. Shaaba Ibrahim Sharada narrowly escaped an attempted assassination on Thursday at the Sani Abacha stadium, the venue of the APC gubernatorial primary in Kano. The member, representing Kano municipal in the house representatives, who lost the APC governorship primary to Governor Abdullah Umar Ganduje’s […]

The post Gubernatorial aspirant escapes assassination as Ganduje's deputy wins APC ticket appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper