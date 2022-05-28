INEC bows to pressure, extends deadline for party primaries — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• PDP Set For Elect Presidential Candidate Today

• Leaders Move To Prune Number Of Aspirants

• Contestants In Last-Minute Scramble For 811 Delegates, Hayatu-Deen Visits Obasanjo

• Jonathan Can Run For Presidency, Court Declares

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, bowed to pressure and extended the deadline for political parties to conduct their primaries for the 2023 general election.

The development came on a day the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was neck-deep in the final preparations for its national convention, which would hold in today Abuja to elect its presidential candidate.

This was even as the Federal High Court sitting in Yenagoa has ruled that former President Goodluck Jonathan is eligible to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The presiding Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Isa Hamma Dashen, who declared Jonathan’s eligibility to contest the 2023 general election, held that Jonathan’s right to vie for the office of…