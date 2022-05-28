Key players absent as Eagles seek revenge against Mexico — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• We‘ll Do Our Best —- Peseiro

In July 2021, the Super Eagles suffered a 0-4 defeat to Mexico in an international friendly match in Los Angeles, a result, which extended the North Americans’ dominance over Nigeria. It was their sixth game, with the Mexicans winning three, while Nigeria remain winless after three outings ended in draws.

Another opportunity opens today for the Super Eagles, but what appears an uphill task awaits the newly appointed coach Jose Peseiro, following the absence of key players in his squad, including Captain Ahmed Musa for the friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador in the United States.

The Eagles will battle the CONCACAF champions, Mexico’s El Tri at the AT&T Stadium located at the AT&T Way in Arlington today, as from 7pm Texas time (1 a.m. tomorrow in Nigeria).

After the clash with Mexico, the Super Eagles’ contingent will fly into the State of New Jersey tomorrow, for their scheduled friendly against Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena in…