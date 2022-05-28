Lalong clinches APC senatorial ticket for Plateau South | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau, has clinched the All Progressives Congress (APC), ticket to contest for the Plateau South Senatorial District seat in the 2023 General Elections.

Lalong emerged unopposed at the primary election, held on Saturday, at the Zonal Headquarters of the senatorial district in Shendam Local Government Area (LGA), of the state.

In a press release on Saturday in Jos by the governor’s spokesperson, Dr Makut Macham, Lalong thanked members of the APC in the zone for giving him their mandate, saying he will not disappoint them.

The governor was announced winner by the chairman of the election panel, Hon. Titi Oseni, who said Lalong got 335 out of the 340 votes, while five were invalid.

He promised he would use his experience as a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, governor and lawyer, to attract development opportunities to the zone and the entire state.

The governor thanked the Plateau legacy group for purchasing the senatorial…