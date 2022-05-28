NUJ caution members against unprofessional conduct





The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has cautioned its members against being used for unprofessional acts by politicians. It also warned them against making their platforms available for individuals to settle personal scores. In a statement, yesterday, by its National President, Secretary and Treasurer, Comrades Chris Isiguzo, Shu’aibu Leman and Bamidele Atunbi, NUJ said it […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper