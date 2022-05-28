



President Muhammadu Buhari says African political leaders must respect the right of citizens to make their choices at elections. He warned that peoples’ right to vote and determine who leads them should not be treated lightly. Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s spokesman stated in Abuja on Saturday that Buhari gave the warning at a bilateral […]

The post Respect peoples’ choices at the polls Buhari admonishes African leaders appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper