Rwanda says troops kidnapped as feud with DR Congo widens | The Guardian Nigeria News

Rwanda on Saturday said two of its soldiers were being held captive by rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and accused government authorities there of backing the group responsible.

It comes as a diplomatic feud between the two neighbours escalates, with both sides accusing each other of aiding armed militias in the volatile eastern DRC region that borders Rwanda.

On Saturday, RwandAir announced it was cancelling flights to DRC, after Congolese authorities suspended the carrier and summoned Kigali’s ambassador over what it alleges is Rwanda’s support for M23 rebels.

Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) later said two soldiers had been kidnapped on patrol and were being held by the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), another rebel group active in eastern DRC.

“We call upon authorities of the Democratic Republic of Congo that work closely with these genocidal armed groups to secure the release of the RDF soldiers,” the RDF said in a statement.

The two…