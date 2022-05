Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal Saturday night withdrew from the People’s Democratic Party’s presidential primary. Tambuwal announced his withdrawal at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, where the convention is taking place. The Sokoto State governor asked his supporters to vote for former Nigeria’s vice president Atiku Abubakar.

