Nigeria is a ‘Country of the Young’. As per the latest UNICEF reports, there are approximately 31 million children aged less than 5 years, and each year at least 7 million more babies are born in Nigeria. 27th May marks the occasion of National Children’s Day – a day to cherish and celebrate these little […]

The post This Children’s Day, Let’s Ensure #BetterNutritionForEveryChild appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper