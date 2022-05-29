Al-Makura secures APC’s return ticket unopposed | The Guardian Nigeria News

Incumbent Sen. Tanko Al-Makura, on Saturday in Lafia secured All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket unopposed to contest for Nasarawa South Senatorial seat at the 2023 general elections.

Chairman of the primary election committee, Abubakar Abbas, said delegates from Nasarawa South senatorial district affirmed Sen. Al-Makura to return to the Senate.

Addressing newsmen after the election, Al-Makura said he was grateful to his constituents for the gesture, the trust and honour bestowed on him.

Al-Makura, the immediate past governor of Nasarawa said the gesture would spur him to do more for his constituents, the state and the country at large.

“What it is in my mind is not something that I will be able to express that will represent my inner feelings about the good, the gesture and honour my people have shown me today.

“I count myself lucky, having been spurred by my people; by their support, acceptability and kindness shown to me to represent them over the…