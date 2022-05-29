





Former Nigeria’s vice president, Atiku Abubakar, Saturday night was elected as the candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party for the 2023 presidential election. He polled 371 votes ahead of his closest challenger, Governor Nyesom Wike, who polled 237 votes. Former Senate President Bukola Saraki got 70 votes. Atiku’s chances of winning the primary were […]

The post Atiku Abubakar beats Wike, Saraki at PDP presidential primary appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper