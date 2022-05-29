Ex-governor Yari in EFCC custody over alleged role in AGF’s N80 billion fraud | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arrested the former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, in connection with the commission’s ongoing investigation of the suspended Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.

It was learnt that the former governor was arrested on Sunday at his residence in Abuja.

Idris had been in the EFCC custody since May 16 over allegations of diversion of funds and money laundering to the tune of N80 billion

The anti-graft agency said the funds were allegedly laundered through real estate investments in Kano and Abuja.

“The Commission’s verified intelligence showed that the AGF raked off the funds through bogus consultancies and other illegal activities using proxies, family members and close associates”, EFCC spokesperson Wilson, Uwujaren had said in a statement.

However, Uwujaren could not be contacted on Yari’s arrest as his phone was switched off.

It was gathered that the EFCC investigators are…