Governor Fayemi and the moneybag syndrome | The Guardian Nigeria News

Big money is betrothed to big power. With plenteous cash in the war-chest, the ambitious politician can hardly ever resist the drive to grab presidential power. Nigeria is poised on the grand highway of the momentous 2023 presidential election, and the issue of money politics is on the front burner. Transactional politics is threatening to overwhelm the polity.

Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi, popularly hailed as JKF, has weighed in on the matter by stressing that the presidency of Nigeria should not be for moneybag politicians. Fayemi who was canvassing for votes from delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State ahead of the party’s much-postponed primary election made bold to stress that it was the desire to build a prosperous nation that he’s running for the 2023 presidency as he has the capacity and the roadmap to transform the security situation in the country.

Governor Fayemi counted…