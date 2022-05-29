Jerusalem on high alert ahead of Israeli ‘flag march’ — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Jerusalem braced for a controversial “flag march” on Sunday as Israelis mobilised to commemorate the city’s unification and Palestinian groups threatened retaliation over the annual rally that sparked a war last year.

Hours before the march was to begin, tensions were high in Jerusalem’s Old City, where an extreme-right Jewish lawmaker and other Jewish nationalists visited the flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound chanting pro-Israel slogans.

Al-Aqsa is Islam’s third holiest place and also Judaism’s holiest site.

Israeli police said a small group of Palestinians threw large rocks toward officers from inside the Al-Aqsa mosque. There were no reported injuries.

Last year on what Israelis call “Jerusalem Day,” Hamas Islamists fired rockets at the city, prompting Israeli retaliatory strikes and triggering an 11-day war between the Jewish state and armed groups in the Gaza Strip, which is blockaded by Israel and ruled by the Hamas movement.

Fighting cost the lives of…