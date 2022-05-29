Police restore normalcy in Abuja estate after motorcycle riders attack | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says it has restored normalcy at Global Estate in Galadimawa area of Abuja after attack by motorcycle riders.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the FCT, DSP Josephine Adeh said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

She said the attack followed a hit and run accident involving motorcycle and car.

According to her, the accident occurred around Global Estate, Dakwo in Galadimawa area at about 1:30 pm on Sunday.

She said the Commissioner of Police, in charge of the FCT, Mr Babaji Sunday, was on ground with heavy deployment of operatives to restore normalcy in the area.

“It is imperative to equally state that contrary to information filtering about, no house was burnt,” she said.

Adeh pledged the commitment of the command to ensure safety of lives and property within the FCT.

She enjoined the public to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses without fear of harassment and molestation of any kind…