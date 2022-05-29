Tambuwal withdraws from PDP presidential primary — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal Saturday night withdrew from the People’s Democratic Party’s presidential primary.

Tambuwal, who was Atiku’s most serious challenger in the 2019 PDP presidential primary election, told a bewildered crowd of PDP delegates, leaders and supporters at the convention venue that his decision arose from his belief that the PDP needed to be united to rescue Nigeria from the shackles of poverty, insecurity.

His withdrawal came just 30 minutes after he had mounted the podium to appeal for votes from delegates and promised to provide the right leadership for the country if he emerged PDP candidate and later vote in as President.

Chairman of the convention planning Committee, David Mark, had barely concluded a remark on how the voting would be conducted when Tambuwal sought permission to make an announcement.

Party leaders and delegates immediately thrown into serious anticipation.

When he mounted the podium again,Tambuwal sang the…