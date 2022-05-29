X3M Ideas Makes History At Pitchers 2022 | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Israel Olaniyan 29 May 2022 |

2:54 am The advertising industry has recorded another feat in the global space, as one of Nigeria’s foremost pan-African creative agencies, X3M Ideas, clinched a total of 16 awards in the just concluded Pitchers Creativity award.

Looking back these last five years and the activities in the marketing communications industry, it’s easy to conclude that history is being re-written for the better. At least, in the years under review, no less than four Nigerian agencies, including DDB,…