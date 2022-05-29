Zaura, Barau, Gaya clinch APC senatorial tickets in Kano | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former Senator representing Kano Central, Bashir Garba, yesterday, lost the bid to secure All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket for Senate.

Bashir scored 77 votes to defeat Abdulkarim Abdulsalam Zaura who pulled 758 votes. Declaring the result, the Returning Officer, Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura, declared Zaura winner of the Kano Central Senatorial district having scored the highest votes.

Bashir, however, alleged that Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje directed delegates in the senatorial district to vote against him in the primaries. He raised the weighty allegation midway into the senatorial primaries holding at the Sani Abacha Indoor Sport Hall amidst large party delegates and party leadership.

Although Ganduje was absent at the primaries, the immediate past Director General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Person NAPTIP claimed the governor directed all the party chairmen to ensure delegates in their domain cast their votes for another aspirant in the…