Experts demand reliable data bank for housing development | The Guardian Nigeria News

As housing inadequacy continues to worsen due to population growth, rural-urban migration and weak governance, experts are worried that there is no reliable data that could aid planning, bridge deficit and assist investment decisions.

Nigeria has unreliable figures peddled in the sector, which are not properly verified and cannot be substantiated as the government has failed to collect data in the real estate from the players. The Federal Ministy of Works and Housing and its counterpart in charge of Planning and Statistics have also not worried on calls for reliable data.

Despite that the Federal Government produces statistics for its own activities like the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), inflation rates, central data for housing information is lacking. While the 17 million estimated housing deficit figure in circulation since 2012, keeps increasing. Some experts now adopt 22 or 23 million housing estimate without data to justify it.

Data on Nigeria’s housing industry is absent…