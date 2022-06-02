Bone marrow registry: Hope for blood-related disorders and cancers | The Guardian Nigeria News

Bone marrow transplant is one of the most effective treatments for blood disorders and many types of cancers (i.e. leukaemias, lymphomas, aplastic anaemia, immune deficiency disorders, Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) and some solid tumour cancers) that have caused the death of or significantly disrupted the lives of many individuals- both old and young across the world.

After proper diagnosis, transplants are only possible after someone with a matching Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) is found and willing to donate to a person in need.

A matching HLA could come from a family member or unrelated stranger within the same race and ethnicity across borders. Available data on Be The Match, the world’s largest bone marrow registry, shows that only 30% of patients who need bone marrow and stem cell transplants would match with a family member; while the remaining 70% have to rely on the goodwill of strangers to stay alive. Hence the need to further develop inclusive bone marrow registries…