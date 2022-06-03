Court remands Osinachi’s husband in Kuje | The Guardian Nigeria News

A Federal Capital Territory High Court on Friday ordered that Peter Nwachukwu, husband of the late gospel singer, Osinachi, be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre.

Nwachuckwu was remanded pending the hearing and determination of the alleged homicide charge filed against him by the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme gave the order following the defendant’s not guilty plea to the 23-count charge bordering on domestic violence and homicide instituted against him.

The judge also said that the matter would be given an accelerated hearing.

She adjourned the matter until June 16 and 17 by 12 noon and 9 am respectively.

Nwachukwu was arrested by the Nigeria Police after his wife died on April 8 following widespread allegations by their children, family and colleagues that he battered her leading to her death.

According to the charge, the crime he allegedly committed contravenes Sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, (ACJA)…