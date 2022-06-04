Alternative Medicine: Mrs Buhari wants quick passage of TCAM bill | The Guardian Nigeria News

The first lady, Aisha Buhari, has appealed to members of the National Assembly to ensure quick passage of the Bill for the establishment of a council to regulate the activities of Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicine (TCAM).

Mrs Buhari made the call on Saturday at the 1st annual Conference of TCAM 2022 with the theme: Indigenous Medicinal Plants, Health Benefits and Economic Potentials.

The two-day conference was organised by the Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with the office of the first lady with the aim of accelerating mechanisms towards integrating the traditional medicines to complement conventional medicines in Nigeria.

She emphasised the need for the practitioners to have legal backing in their quest to providing alternative medicine in the country.

“We want prompt passage of the Traditional, Complementary and Alternative Medicine (TCAM) Council Bill before the National Assembly to regulate their products and practice as required by law,” she…