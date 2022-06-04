Ezinne Akudo: ‘Women deserve to wake up in a world where everyone has equal rights, opportunities’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ezinne Akudo is the founder of lifestyle brand NKASSI, as well as the Creative Director of Miss Nigeria beauty pageant where she’s led the decision-making and creative process of the organisation since 2018. Ezinne shot to national fame when she won the Miss Nigeria title in 2013, serving as a role model for young Nigerian girls both at home and abroad. Also the founder of The Eight Foundation through which she established a rape crisis center to help victims of rape and sexual abuse, she is a strong advocate for spreading awareness against sexual violence and abuse and using her voice and influence to stir change. A trained lawyer from the Abia State University, with an MBA from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, she tells TOBI AWODIPE about navigating her career journey, being a voice for women and girls, life as an entrepreneur, as well as thriving and succeeding in the face of challenges.

Nine years after you were crowned Miss Nigeria, how much would you say your life…