Soludo mourns former Biafra Army Chief, Madiebo | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has expressed sadness over the death of Gen. Alexander Madiebo, who died on June 3 at the age of 90.

Madiebo was one of the earliest officers of the Nigerian Army and former Chief of Staff of the defunct Biafra Army.

He fought on the Biafran side during the 1967-1970 Nigeria civil war.

Soludo reacted to the death in a statement issued on Saturday in Awka and signed by Mr Christian Aburime, his Chief Press Secretary.

He said he received the news of the veteran’s death with a deep sense of loss.

He said his death came at a time his wise counsel was needed in moving Anambra forward and thanked God that Madiebo lived a worthy life and died at a very advanced age.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the good people of Anambra, I express my sincere condolences on the passing of a great patriot, courageous soldier and officer gentleman, General Alexander Madiebo.

“Though we would have loved him to still be with us, we take joy…