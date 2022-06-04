What Are The Benefits Of Eating Spinach In Every Meal? — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Chinelo Eze 04 June 2022 |

To have a well-balanced, it should begin with having leafy green vegetables on a plate.

Green vegetables are a rich dose of vitamins, minerals, and fibre. More interestingly they are low in calories.

Health defects like obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure, and mental decline have all been shown to be reduced by consuming a diet rich in leafy greens.

