Atiku’s chances extraordinarily bright – Hyat | The Guardian Nigeria News

As Nigerians prepare for the 2023 general elections, Mr Felix Hyat, PDP chairman in Kaduna State, has said that the chances of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, his party’s presidential candidate, are “extraordinarily bright”.

“Atiku is a well known name in Nigeria. No name is equal to his.

“He was Vice President for eight years and got 11 million votes in the 2019 presidential election. So, his chances this time are just very bright,” Hyat, former aviation minister, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that Atiku’s focus, as he told PDP delegates, would be to unite the country, ensure adequate security and create jobs.

“Nigerians must unite to save the country and strengthen the economy. That’s Atiku’s focus.

“We also need to secure the country from bandits that make it difficult for even local farmers to produce food.

“With the current insecurity, even our roads are no longer safe which has stagnated our economy. We must all unite to…