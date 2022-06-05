Australian PM begins visit to Indonesia | The Guardian Nigeria News

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in Jakarta Sunday to begin a three-day visit to Indonesia after pledging his intention to deepen cooperation between the two countries.

The visit is his first bilateral trip since being sworn in as Australia’s 31st prime minister on May 23.

Albanese, accompanied by several cabinet ministers including Foreign Minister Penny Wong, is scheduled to meet President Joko Widodo on Monday.

“Indonesia is one of our closest neighbours, which is why I committed to visiting as soon as possible”, Albanese said in a press release before the trip.

“I look forward to building our ties further, including to revitalise our trade relationship and promote climate, infrastructure and energy cooperation,” he said.

Wong had previously suggested Australia’s new government would give greater priority to Southeast Asia, and Indonesia in particular.

Scott Morrison was the last Australian prime minister to visit Indonesia in 2019.

