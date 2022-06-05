Build consensus, come up with a formidable candidate, Buhari tells APC aspirants — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday night told presidential aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress,to hold consultations, and come up with a formidable candidate before the party holds its primary election between June 6-8, 2022.

“Ahead of the convention, the party machinery has screened and found all aspirants eminently qualified. Recognizing this fact, the Screening Committee has, amongst others, recommended that consensus building through consultation, be intensified,” President Buhari said at the Saturday night meeting.

“Without prejudice to your qualifications, I urge all of you to hold consultations amongst yourselves and with the party, with a view to building a consensus in a manner that would help the party reduce the number of aspirants, bring up a formidable candidate and scale down the anxiety of party members.”

The President said the Saturday night meeting was a continuation of the ongoing consultative process aimed at ensuring a smooth and…